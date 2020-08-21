Mobile Police announces release of General Orders 12, 15, 16 in policies and procedures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police announced the release of General Orders #12, 15 and 16, Direction, Crime Analysis, and Allocation and Distribution of Personnel in its policies and procedures.

The documents can be accessed below:

General-Order-12-DirectionDownload
General-Order-15-Crime-AnalysisDownload
General-Order-16-Allocation-and-Distribution-of-PersonnelDownload

