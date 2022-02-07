MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department released a press release stating enrollment is open for the Citizen Police Academy. The program will begin on Tuesday, March 15, and be a total of 10 weeks. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and there will be three Saturday field trips.

The MPD said the Citizen Police Academy gives the public an understanding of how the police department operates. Students will learn about the specialized police units and their methods of fighting crime as well as how police officers serve and protect.

There is no cost to participate, but the class size is limited. Applications are a first come first serve basis. Only 25 seats are available and the deadline to apply is March 4.

Participants to the program must be residence of Mobile County or work in the city of Mobile, be at least 21 years of age with no significant arrest history. Residents also need a valid Alabama driver’s license and be willing to undergo a background check.

To learn more and apply click here.