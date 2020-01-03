Mobile Police: 6 arrested, 106 citations issued New Year’s Eve

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:
Mobile police badge_430716

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say the department’s Traffic Safety Unit issued 106 citations New Year’s Eve.

Police say they arrested 6 people, including those with DUI.

The following is the breakdown of the numbers:

  • DUI – 2
  • Speeding – 51
  • Running Red Light – 2
  • Reckless Driving – 1
  • No/Expired Driver’s License – 8
  • Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License – 7
  • No Seat Belt – 1
  • Tag Violation – 7
  • No Insurance – 14
  • No Vehicle Registration – 4
  • Miscellaneous Moving Violation – 9

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories