Mobile Police: 6 arrested, 106 citations issued New Year’s Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say the department’s Traffic Safety Unit issued 106 citations New Year’s Eve.
Police say they arrested 6 people, including those with DUI.
The following is the breakdown of the numbers:
- DUI – 2
- Speeding – 51
- Running Red Light – 2
- Reckless Driving – 1
- No/Expired Driver’s License – 8
- Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License – 7
- No Seat Belt – 1
- Tag Violation – 7
- No Insurance – 14
- No Vehicle Registration – 4
- Miscellaneous Moving Violation – 9
