MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department retrieved two stolen vehicles merely eight minutes apart on Thursday, Jan. 27.

According to Mobile police, officers responded to a call at Airport Blvd. and Azalea Road in reference to a stolen vehicle at 11 a.m. The officers then saw the vehicle on Azalea Road approaching Village Green Drive. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver got out and fled on foot. Officers then apprehended the driver, 25-year-old Lazarius Franklin. During a search of the car, the officers found Heroin, Xanax and methamphetamine.

At 11:08 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on Moffett Road near Crichton Church of God. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen out of Pascagoula, Miss. Calvin Brown, 25, Cameron Evans, 28, and Katrina Anderson, 25, were all arrested.