MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two separate domestic violence incidents happened Tuesday, April 19, where two ex-boyfriends threatened their significant others with a gun.

On Tuesday, April 19, at about 8 a.m., officers were called to Spanish Oak Apartments in Mobile after receiving a call about a burglary. The victim said her boyfriend broke into her apartment. He had a handgun and allegedly hit the victim several times. Mobile Police are still investigating.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers were called to another domestic dispute at Tanner Williams Road. When officers arrived, they determined that the victim’s boyfriend had a gun and made threats to hurt the victim. The boyfriend attempted to leave the location and was arrested.

Mobile Police arrested Curtis J. Price, 29.