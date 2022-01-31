MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a fight among kids leads to one teen taking a gun from an officer’s holster at a trampoline park in West Mobile.

Mobile police say it happened around 9:45 Saturday night at the Get Air Trampoline Park on Schillinger Road. Police say a Prichard Police Officer was working an extra job when that fight began.

The officer was breaking up that fight when a 14-year-old boy grabbed his firearm from the officer’s holster.

Police say the teen turned himself in to officers at the Prichard police department.

The teen was charged and taken to Strickland Youth Center. There are no reports of any injuries.

The trampoline park declined to comment.