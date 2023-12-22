MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager was arrested early Friday morning after he led a police chase and was found with a firearm, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at 4501 Moffett Road, just behind Forest Hill Elementary School.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and led a brief chase that ended when he hit a parked car on Brooke Court, according to an MPD news release.

The driver and passenger exited the automobile and ran away, police said.

Officers took a 16-year-old boy into custody after chasing him on foot. They found him with a firearm.

He was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center. The driver of the vehicle managed to get away, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.