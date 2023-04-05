MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will hold a special election to fill the City Council seat now open after Councilman Scott Jones resigned on Tuesday in protest of the council’s continued support of AltaPointe.

In a Wednesday afternoon news release, Pavonia Boxley, executive assistant for the Mobile City Council, said the next step after a public official “tenders an unqualified and unconditional resignation” is to hold a special election to replace the official.

Boxley said preparations to call the special election are already underway. The council will set a date for the special election in its next regular meeting.

Jones resigned Tuesday due to the council’s continued support of AltaPointe. A month prior, Jones called for the resignation of AltaPointe CEO Tuerk Schlesinger after a jury awarded $7 million to the family of a young man who was sexually assaulted at BayPointe Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in November 2019.

“I cannot continue to sit on this council that allows an environment that creates the conditions for this abuse to continue, defends those actions, and then funds the organization where those actions exist,” Jones said in a Tuesday morning City Council meeting.

When Jones called for Schlesinger’s resignation, AltaPointe offered this statement: