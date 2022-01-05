Mobile Pharmacies running low on COVID-19 tests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department reported over 1,208 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The impacts of Omicron are now affecting local pharmacies and their supply of COVID-19 tests. Several pharmacies in the city of Mobile have few appointments available for COVID-19 testing, including national companies like Walgreens and CVS.

Some stores are completely sold out of take-home testing kits.

Mobile County Health Department officials said the increase in testing maybe because the omicron variant can be detected in the body sooner than any other variant.

Robert Lewis is a teacher in Mobile County and says he is concerned about this recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It is very unfortunate. I know some people that tried to register for the test and you know it was a couple of days for them to get in the system, and it was a couple of days they had to wait,” said Lewis. “So I hope that’s a problem they can fix sooner than later because you know people spreading it left and right, and it’s just not good.”

WKRG NEWS 5 reached out to CVS Corporate to see when the COVID-19 test will be available here in Mobile, but were unable to get a response.