MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — I know you have a dog and I’ve always been resistant to getting a dog, but I caved this week. This is Frida meeting our kids for the first time Thursday. We got her from the Mobile SPCA this week.

She is an Aussie Shepherd Dauschund mix. At first, I was very skeptical and I didn’t think we were going home with this dog. Frida won me over quickly. The first thing she does when you start petting her is she collapses on the ground and just demands more belly rubs. She’s is sweet and chill but will need some house training.

She was originally named “Hazel” and was recently featured on Devon Walsh’s Pet of the week segment.