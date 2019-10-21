Mobile PD to serve as collection site for drug Take Back Day

MOBILE, Ala. – In an effort to prevent pill abuse and rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, the Mobile Police Department is serving as a collection site for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, the public can bring their pills for disposal to police headquarters located at 2460 Government Blvd. Liquids, needles or sharps are not accepted — only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The public is asked to scratch out all identifying information on the prescription drug to make it unreadable. This will help to protect identity and the privacy of personal health information.

Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs. Unused or expired prescription medications can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose, thus becoming a public safety issue. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

