MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department’s Gulf Coast Technology Center will host two Gang Awareness & Prevention Town Hall Meetings for parents in the community.

A news release from MPD said the town halls will focus on gang identifiers, influencers, Alabama’s new gang law and realistic solutions for the community. Cmdrs. Kevin Levy and Curtis Graves will be the hosts of the meetings.

They are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bishop State Community College, 351 N. Broad Street

Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dayspring Baptist Church, 2200 Cody Road South

The biggest concerns locally are that children as young as 12 are joining gangs and a parent’s involvement is critical, according to the release.

A panel of experts will be at the meetings. These include:

Andre King — Gulf Coast Technology Center Cyber Intelligence Coordinator

Joshua Jones — City of Mobile Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator

Cpl. Nathaniel McCarty — Supervisor of the MPD Victim Services Unit and Family Intervention Team

Tres Stefurak — Associate Dean and Professor of Counseling Psychology at the University of South Alabama

Questions can be submitted in advance to echostoplive@gmail.com.

