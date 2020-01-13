Mobile PD looking for person of interest in first homicide of the year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say they need the public’s help finding a person of interest in the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Police say Melvin Lee Thompson III is a person of interest in the deadly shooting that happened on Hercules Street on Monday, January 6.

Melvin Thompson III

If anyone knows Thompson’s whereabouts please contact police at (251)208-7211. You can remain anonymous.

MPD on Tuesday identified the man killed on Hercules Street as 55-year-old Willie Marshal.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hercules Street on January 6th. When police arrived, they found Marshal had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

The homicide was the first of the year in the City of Mobile.

Thompson is only a person of interest at this time.

FULL RELEASE FROM MPD:

Melvin Lee Thompson III, 40

HT: 6’02” WT: 215 Hair: black EYES: brown SCARS,TATTOOS,ETC: UNK

