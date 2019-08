MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for Jamarcus Carter.

Police say the 29-year-old was last seen Friday, Aug. 9. He was dropped off at the Raceway on Government Boulevard and I-65, wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

He is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 117 pounds. He has a history of schizophrenia, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Carter may be located is asked to call 251-208-7211.