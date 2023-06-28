MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of evangelical pastors in Mobile signed a joint letter in which they oppose the the City of Mobile and Visit Mobile’s use of public funds for a variety of Pride Month celebrations and events. That letter was shared on their group Facebook page.

The 43 pastors represent a number of denominations in Mobile. The letter outlines the group’s view of sex and sin. The letter also argues that those views are widely shared in the community.

In their letter, the pastors say the City of Mobile and Visit Mobile “should not use tax funding or official resources” to promote events that “fundamentally oppose the beliefs of vast numbers of their constituents.” The letter lists and characterizes these specific efforts:

“Painting the War Memorial Cannon in Rainbow

Painting downtown Mobile crosswalks in Rainbow

Drag Queen Story Hour in the Mobile Public Library

City and county taxpayer funding ‘Visit Mobile’ promoting ‘family-friendly LGBTQ Pride events’ featuring Drag Queens

Taxpayer-funded Visit Mobile seeming to editorialize on their website and what appears to be on behalf of our city that ‘Mobile embraces all love and

A Drag Queen Performance held this month in Cathedral Park in front of The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception and in front of children during city-promoted Loda Art Walk’s Pride Parade.”

Earlier this month, protestors criticized the Mobile City Council for allowing drag shows at LoDa Artwalk. The City said they do not organize that event.

View the full statement below.