Mobile Parks and Rec announces summer guidelines, reopenings for sports and summer camps

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will reopen June 1 for sports teams’ drills and practices, as well as reservations for parks and pavilions, all while ensuring safe physical distancing.

The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will also mandate using hand sanitizer, wearing face masks when possible, and sanitizing equipment between each person’s use. Citizens should bring their own water bottles, and they should remember to be considerate of others.

Youth and teen camps start with limited class sizes on June 15, and youth baseball and kickball leagues begin mid-month.

All City pools, splash pads and wading pools will be closed for the entire 2020 season. At this point, senior centers, therapeutic services, basketball courts and scored games of most organized team sports also remain closed. Officials will reevaluate these closures as the summer progresses.

Baseball and softball team games will be allowed. These games will be subject to physical distancing guidelines. Only four people are allowed in the dugout at the same time, and there are rules for practices and games.

For a complete list of openings and guidelines, see the attachment.

