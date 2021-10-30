Mobile paint company marks 100 years

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile-based company celebrates a big milestone. Today current and former employees with BLP Mobile Paints marked their 100th anniversary. Roughly 260 people came to an event held at their facility in Theodore. In addition to food and fun, they were also offering tours. Officials at the paint maker say two things keep them going: good products and good people.

“Our mission is to formulate product, paints specifically for our harsh subtropical climate the other things are our people. We have 2nd, 3rd generation employees, the average tenure of our employees is 14 and a half years so it’s something really unique,” said BLP Mobile Paints HR Director Bobby Williams. BLP Mobile Paints started with a location at Dauphin and Royal Streets in what is now downtown Mobile in 1921. In 1975 they moved to a facility in Theodore and expanded from there.