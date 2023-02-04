MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which means couples everywhere are getting ready to spend a romantic day together. Singles may be looking for love and, according to WalletHub, Mobile is one of the worst places to do that.

WalletHub created a list of over 180 cities across the U.S. and used 36 factors to determine the cities’ “dating-friendliness.” Mobile ranked at no. 149 for dating-friendliness receiving a score of 45.41. Mobile had a score of 164 for dating opportunities.

Other Alabama cities also ranked low on the list as well with Birmingham ranking 157 and Montgomery ranking 173.

Seattle, Wash. ranked first followed by Madison, Wis. and Denver, Colo.