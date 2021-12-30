Mobile officials urge residents to mask up for the city’s MoonPie drop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is urging residents to keep themselves safe when attending this year’s MoonPie Over Mobile New Year Celebration.

Although COVID-19 was on the decline in Mobile County, it’s making a drastic return as Omicron sweeps through the county.

In Mobile County, COVID-19 cases tripled during the Week of Christmas with a report of a 200% increase in cases.

As of Dec. 30, the number of new cases reported to the MCHD is 977, along with two confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Two days ago, only 435 were reported.

The City of Mobile is asking residents to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Even if you are vaccinated and have received a booster shot, the MCHD urges you to wear a mask when attending large gatherings of those whose vaccinated statuses are unknown.

Mobile City Council President C.J. Small released this statement about the upcoming Moonpie Over Mobile celebration:

“While our annual MoonPie Drop is one of the most attended celebrations in our city, I’d like to ask everyone participating in Friday night’s event to let’s do our part to make it one of the safest. With positive COVID-19 cases on the rise in our area, I’d like to urge all citizens planning to participate in the celebration to take proper precautions.” C.J. Small, Mobile City Council President

If you are not vaccinated, Mobile City officials are urging you to do so and stay home if you are feeling sick.

Omicron is a fast-spreading variant, and regular monoclonal antibody treatments that help prevent hospitalization, do not work on this type of variant, according to the MCHD.