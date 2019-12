MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sonny Sprinkle, 19, was arrested on Thursday for vehicle burglary while attempting to escape officers.

The burglary soon escalated to a chase on I-10 when Mobile police attempted to pull Sprinkle over.

Sprinkle’s vehicle hit a median, so he tried to run on foot but was trapped.

Officers removed Sprinkle’s leg and brought him into custody.

Mobile police found burglary tools, drugs, and a car part from a church van that had been removed by Sprinkle.

