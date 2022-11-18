MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The dog was with the subject and allegedly started charging aggressively toward the officer then the officer tried to go near the subject.

Officials said the officer tried to distance himself from the animal, however, he was forced to shoot it due to the aggression. The animal was taken to a local veterinarian and is expected to make a full recovery.