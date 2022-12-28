MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer is on administrative leave after firing his weapon during an arrest Tuesday. The Mobile Police Department is investigating the incident.

Mobile Police said it started when the unnamed officer tried to stop a man riding without a helmet on a non-street legal dirt bike on Plover Street near Partridge Street Tuesday afternoon.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said that during the traffic stop the officer tried to detain Dequarrio Hines because he had active warrants for his arrest. Hines was also on probation for an assault case involving a different Mobile police officer last year.

At some point while the officer was trying to detain Hines Tuesday, there was a struggle and Hines got on top of the officer, according to Prine. Prine said that’s when the officer took out his gun and fired a single shot.

Prine said Hines then took off running. The officer caught up with Hines a few homes down and arrested him.

“Part of being able to use deadly force includes a person fears they are being incapacitated and that the perpetrator is making intentions or overt acts to overcome the officer’s actions – so I am confident in saying yes this will be a justifiable shooting,” said Prine.

No one was hurt from the shooting. Both the officer and Hines did have minor injuries from the struggle.

Hines is charged with assault, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.