Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one of their officers has been injured at a local Walmart.

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.): Two people have been arrested in regard to this incident. Jarvis Johnson and Jakylia Lloyd were arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest.

UPDATE (2:56 p.m.): Officials have confirmed the officer injured was an off-duty Chickasaw officer. Previously, we said it was a Mobile officer but we have updated the story.

According to officials, the officer was at the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road when he was hurt. Officials said his injuries are not life-threatening.