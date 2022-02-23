MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police officer is under multiple investigations after it was alleged he had “an improper relationship with a minor,” according to a statement from the Mobile Police Department.

Officer Robert Harris is on desk duty while the City of Mobile Officer of Professional Responsibility conducts an administrative investigation. Mobile Police are also investigating, and they said they will give their findings to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Mobile Police Department has high standards of behavior for officers,” the statement reads. “Therefore, any allegation of officer misconduct is taken seriously. This includes violation of department policy as well as committing a criminal act. Once the investigation is complete, the appropriate action will be taken.”

Police said they cannot release any additional information because it is an active investigation.