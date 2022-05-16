MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Moms and caregivers across the coast and country are still struggling to meet the feeding needs of their babies as the nationwide baby formula shortage continues. There were nearly bare shelves in the formula section of a Mobile Target Monday morning.

“This is the only location I’ve come to where they have formula and some of the special types mothers need like soy, they don’t have that,” said a young mother who had found formula at a Walmart.

It’s a need that’s been growing around the region. Latonya Patterson runs the Mobile-based Ambitiously Him Her- King Foundation. They help young mothers and lately have opened to all caregivers just to give away formula. Patterson said they had to adjust to the new requests for help.

“Too many people are reaching out to us about formula and we have to do something to help in our community,” said Patterson. Just the simple act of going from store to store is something most moms have never had to face in the first place.

“Like you can’t go looking for formula because the gas is so high,” said Theodore mom Katlyn Nelson. The Foundation is looking for donations and families that need help.

“It’s really been stressful on all parents they’re bringing their emotions to us and we just want to help relieve some of the stress with the parents and the guardians,” said Patterson. With some parents hopping from store to store, just to have a place they know they can go is a relief.

“This program has helped a real lot, I just heard about it so we just raced over here from work,” said grandmother Sandra Lebeaux. They’ll continue giving out canisters to families in need as long as their supplies hold out. When I visited Monday morning, they were giving two canisters per child. The situation could change as supplies change. For more information, you can reach them on Facebook.