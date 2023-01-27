MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile was indicted on federal gun charges on Jan. 25.

The federal indictment charges Thomas Earl Thomas, Jr., with two counts: illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The grand jury charged Thomas for having a Glock model 22 with a “machinegun-conversion device,” also known as a Glock switch. The indictment says the Glock was not registered to Thomas in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas has also been charged with murder, first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building.

Mobile Police said Thomas used a Glock with a switch, which is a small part that converts a semi-automatic gun to a fully automatic. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson have claimed the shooting may be gang related.

Thomas was denied bond for the murder, first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building charges on Jan. 6. At the time, an attorney for Thomas said Thomas acted in self-defense, returning fire after someone shot at him first.

You can see the full indictment below: