MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile native Roger McCreary is headed to the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans selected the former Williamson and Auburn defensive back in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 35th overall pick. He is the first Auburn player to come off the board.

McCreary’s college career stats, according to the Auburn football roster, included 135 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and 32 passes deflected.

WKRG News 5 Sports Reporter Simone Eli attended a draft watch party with McCreary Friday night and was able to catch up with him.