Mobile native, respected photojournalist, dies

Willie Dixon, Jr. worked at the ABC affiliate in Houston

Mobile native Willie Dixon, Jr, a veteran photojournalist in Houston, passed away over the weekend at the age of 52.

“He was a dear friend to us all,” ABC13 News Director Rehan Aslam said. “The loss we feel is beyond measure.”

Dixon spent 13 years at KTRK-TV, ABC13. He was born in Mobile and graduated from Alabama State University where he was a member of the Hornet Marching Band. He worked in Orlando before moving to Houston in 2006.

Among those taking to social media to offer condolenses: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

Dixon was the station’s primary sports photojournalist and covered the Astros and their World Series runs, Super Bowls, the Houston Texans, the Houston Rockets and more.

