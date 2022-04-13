MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Tanner Williams native is making sports headlines for being named the Southeastern Conference softball player of the week.

Lacey Fincher, a senior University of Georgia softball player, was named the SEC player of the week for the first time in her career for the week of April 10, 2022.

Head Coach Tony Baldwin said, “Lacey has been so consistent over her career. She is ultra-competitive and incredibly tough. She has been clutch all season and was certainly big this weekend.”

Fincher hit .571 against Tennessee, driving in nine runs in three games and hitting three home runs just over the weekend. She tied career highs in runs and home runs during their Sunday game against Tennessee.

With her three home runs over the weekend, Fincher reached 43 home runs in her career. This makes her the eighth on Georgia’s all-time home run list.

At the beginning of the season, Fincher was named to the top 100 college player rankings at no. 68.