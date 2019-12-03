Mobile native finalist for All-Time NFL Team

Mobile native, the late Jerrel Wilson, has been named a finalist for the NFL’s 100 year All-Time Team.



The NFL is revealing the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history. Wilson is among the 12 special teams finalists for the All-Time Team. The six special teams players (two kickers, two punters, two returners) will be revealed this Friday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.



Wilson prepped at Murphy High School before going on to a decorated career at Southern Miss. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1963 through 1978. Nicknamed “Thunderfoot,” he finished first in season punting average five times (tied for NFL record), 1965, 1968, 1971-1973, and earned three Pro Bowl selections. Wilson was named to All-Time All-AFL team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2017, Wilson was inducted posthumously into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame.



The other three punters being considered for the NFL All-Time Team are Ray Guy, Yale Lary, and Shane Lechler.



Wilson died in 2005 at age 63.