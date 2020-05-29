Mobile native cracks Billboard Top 50 Country charts, unveils new song to WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Derek Johnson, a Mobile native and an unsigned artist, landed his song “Real Cool Kinda Hot” on the Billboard Top 50 country charts. The song was originally cut in 2016 when Derek first moved to Nashville.

“It’s kinda cool to come as the underdog kinda like Rocky and come out of nowhere, and then boom, you see your name on the top 50.”

Thursday in Northwest Florida, Johnson gathered a crowd to debut his latest song “Right Beer, Right Time” which will be released on June 8th or 15th.

“This is the breaking news, we are releasing ‘Right Beer, Right Now’ and it is the most positive drinking song you could ever have, sorry mom.”

VIDEO FROM ‘Right Beer, Right Now’ MUSIC VIDEO SHOOT:

Johnson says he learned to play guitar at a very young age from his grandpa.

“My grandpa taught me guitar at five-years-old while he was roommates with Hank William Sr. there in Mobile on Walter street. Right before Hank went to Nashville but after my grandpa got out of the ARMY during WWII.”

The ARMY veteran himself says he has more tricks up his sleeves to keep the music momentum growing but wants to thank everyone that has helped him along the way.

“I got really great people around me. My manager, my PR lady, Matt and Michael, Chad, my family… I have a lot of people behind me.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.

