The Olympic rings are shown during the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony. Credit: Getty Images

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Paige Madden finished 3rd in her heat and had the 7th fastest time to advance to 400-meter Freestyle Final in Tokyo. The final will be run tonight.

Last month she qualified for the Olympic team via trials in Omaha.

Madden is a graduate of UMS Wright in Mobile and recently led the University of Virginia to the NCAA National Championship, winning three individual NCAA Titles. Paige was also part of the City of Mobile Swim Association.