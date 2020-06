For the first time, women now outnumber men among those killed in Mobile County by COVID-19. From the start of the pandemic, women had outnumbered men in positive cases, but had a lower mortality rate. But by the end of May, 59 women had died in Mobile County and 57 men.

One thing is clear, anyone can get COVID-19, but the odds of being hospitalized or dying increase dramatically with age. 12-percent of positive cases involve people 24 and younger, but of those 276 positive cases, just one person required hospitalization, and no young people have died.