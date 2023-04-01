MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new report from WalletHub has named Mobile, Ala. as the third “fattest” city in the United States.

The report said over 40% of U.S. adults are considered obese. Obesity-related medical treatment costs have inflated to $190.2 billion a year.

The list was created based on different factors including obesity rates, health conditions as a share of the population, and diet and lifestyle options. Overall, Mobile ranked third highest with a total score being 84.52. Mobile ranked second highest in the obesity and overweight category, seventh in the health consequences category, and 21st in the food and fitness category.

Birmingham and Huntsville weren’t far behind Mobile with Birmingham ranking ninth overall and Huntsville ranking 18th.