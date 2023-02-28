Aerial view of the Downtown Mobile, Alabama skyline and cityscape on a clear day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new report, published by WalletHub, has named Mobile as one of the unhappiest cities in the United States.

According to the report, Mobile ranked 174 for emotional and physical well-being and ranked 177 for income and employment. Mobile’s community and environment were ranked 66. Overall, Mobile was ranked 166 out of 180 cities.

Birmingham ranked just above Mobile at 164 out of 180. Birmingham was also named one of the cities with the worst adequate sleep rate and one of the highest divorce rates.

Some of the happiest cities in the report included Fremont, Calif., San Jose, Calif. and Madison, Wis.