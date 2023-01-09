MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from Vaisala Weather has announced the top U.S. cities where lightning strikes and Mobile is on the list.

According to the annual report, the state of Alabama had a total of 6,423,162 lightning strikes in 2022, up 3% from 2021. The lightning density for the state was 47.31 an incline of 4% from 2021. Alabama also ranks ninth in the top ten states by lightning count.

Mobile had 225 lightning events per square kilometer for 2022, making it the state’s lightning capital. Florida’s lightning capital was Four Corners and Mississippi’s was Ariel.

WKRG Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham explained there are a few different reasons as to why more lightning is seen in our area.

“There are a number of reasons for that,” said Birmingham. “One of those reasons being we have two severe weather seasons in the fall and spring. It’s because our environment is a little more favorable for stronger and severe thunderstorms to develop that could lead to more lightning activity.”

Birmingham also said hurricane season and the sea breeze during the summer also play roles in the amount of lightning in Mobile.

“The sea breeze is just caused by the slight difference between the temperature over the land and over the water,” said Birmingham.

Here is a list of all the states: