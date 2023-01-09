MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from Vaisala Weather has announced the top U.S. cities where lightning strikes and Mobile is on the list.

According to the annual report, the state of Alabama had a total of 6,423,162 lightning strikes in 2022, up 3% from 2021. The lightning density for the state was 47.31 an incline of 4% from 2021. Alabama also ranks ninth in the top ten states by lightning count.

Mobile had 225 lightning events per square kilometer for 2022, making it the state’s lightning capital. Florida’s lightning capital was Four Corners and Mississippi’s was Ariel.

WKRG Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham explained there are a few different reasons as to why more lightning is seen in our area.

“There are a number of reasons for that,” said Birmingham. “One of those reasons being we have two severe weather seasons in the fall and spring. It’s because our environment is a little more favorable for stronger and severe thunderstorms to develop that could lead to more lightning activity.”

Birmingham also said hurricane season and the sea breeze during the summer also play roles in the amount of lightning in Mobile.

“The sea breeze is just caused by the slight difference between the temperature over the land and over the water,” said Birmingham.

Here is a list of all the states:

StateCity# of lightning events
AlabamaMobile225
AlaskaNE of Lime Village3
ArizonaParadise110
ArkansasAmy229
CaliforniaDesert Center52
ColoradoBethune58
ConnecticutWindsor38
DelawareSeaford66
FloridaFour Corners474
GeorgiaHomeland316
HawaiiHana10
IdahoClayton31
IllinoisDivernon Township233
IndianaMt. Vernon124
IowaArthur86
KansasHoward161
KentuckyBlackford260
LouisianaGreensburg387
MaineShapleigh16
MarylandEast Riverdale167
MassachusettsPhillipston22
MichiganRosebush113
MinnesotaFort Ripley115
MississippiAriel376
MissouriFredericktown194
MontanaForsyth100
NebraskaBroken Bow102
NevadaSearchlight54
New HampshireWaterville Valley20
New JerseyWayne | Paterson39
New MexicoJal97
New YorkSeneca Knolls63
North CarolinaKannapolis111
North DakotaOberon118
OhioWillow Wood153
OklahomaMulhall302
OregonFlora24
PennsylvaniaQuarryville76
Rhode IslandBristol18
South CarolinaSt. George 193
South DakotaMidland141
TennesseeCamden147
TexasWesley Grove262
UtahModena43
VermontDanby17
VirginiaPatrick Springs169
WashingtonTurk29
West VirginiaMount Olive133
WisconsinFarmington111
WyomingNewcastle65