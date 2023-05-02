MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile was named the second-best summer destination for 2023 by USA Today’s 10Best.com Readers’ Choice Awards. The rankings were done through voting.

Mobile was one of two cities from the southeast. Crystal River, Fla. was the other one.

“Located on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, this port city has plenty for everyone to do, from the nearby Bellingrath Gardens and Battleship Memorial Park to art museums and airboat tours,” reads the website. “Indulge your sweet tooth at Mo’Bay Beignet Co., learn about Mardi Gras at the Mobile Carnival Museum and take in local history by way of the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail.”

Final rankings:

Mackinac Island, Michigan Mobile, Alabama Door County, Wisconsin Mystic, Connecticut Chicago, Illinois Hocking Hills, Ohio Crystal River, Florida Asheville, North Carolina Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk, New York Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement following the final rankings.

“Our proximity and access to the water make Mobile a natural summer getaway, but it was our dining scene, cultural attractions and historical experiences that sold 10Best’s travel editors on Mobile,” said Stimpson. “After their panel of experts listed Mobile as a finalist, our final ranking was determined by USA Today’s readers.”

Earlier this year, Fairhope was among USA Today’s Readers’ Choice “Best Small Town for Shopping” in 2023.