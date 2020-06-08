Mobile NAACP to hold town hall with local officials

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile NAACP is holding a town hall teleconference with local officials on Tuesday.

Panelists include:

• James Barber, director of Public Safety for the city of Mobile

• Lawrence Battiste, Mobile Police Chief

• Sam Cochran, Mobile County Sheriff

• Ashley Rich, Mobile County District Attorney

• Richard Moore, U.S. Attorney

• Robert Clopton, President of NAACP #5044

Moderators for “The Talk” are WKRG’s Amber Grigley and Aqualyn Kennedy, NAACP.

“The Talk” will stream live on WKRG.com and WKRG’s Facebook page from 6-7 p.m. June 9. If you would like to donate to the Mobile chapter of the NAACP, click here.

