Mobile musician killed in Mississippi wrong-way car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A member of the local band Plastic Weekend was killed in a weekend car crash in Mississippi.

Marcus Baggins was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 98 outside of Hattiesburg.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Baggins was driving eastbound when another vehicle going the wrong way on the highway collided with him.

“This morning, we lost our close friend, band mate, and fearless leader Marcus Baggins. Words can’t begin to describe how we are feeling right now,” the band posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Another wrong-way crash over the weekend — this one on I-10 in Baldwin County, Alabama — claimed the lives of two young women from Mobile.