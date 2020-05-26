Mobile museums start reopening Tuesday

Museum of Mobile to open first, Exploreum next week

Museums in Mobile will begin gradually re-opening in the next few weeks after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., the History Museum of Mobile will reopen.



The Exploreum Science Center will open with its summer camps Monday June 1. General admission to the museum opens Tuesday June 2. Exploreum staff have remodeled and reconfigured galleries and classrooms to allow for social distancing. Capacity will be limited in each gallery and theater.



The Mobile Carnival Museum will reopen Monday June 1

Mobile Museum of Art will tentatively open on June 23, with limited access and adjusted hours.

The Oakleigh mansion remains closed indefinitely.

So too does the Gulfquest Maritime Museum.