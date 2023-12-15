MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Museum of Art will open a new exhibit on Dec. 15 called “DECADES: Looking Back/Moving Forward.”

This is the second installment in a series of exhibitions that “immerse visitors in the art, history, and innovations of the decades,” a news release stated.

MMofA will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in October of 2024. The DECADES exhibit is set to recreate what it was like to be alive during a certain period.

“The goal for the upcoming installations is to share works from our collections in a manner that allows visitors to view the art from the perspective of people who were alive during the different time periods,” MMofA Executive Director Jon Carfagno says.

“We have also invited our community to participate in creating the experience by sharing their collections of items that were made in these earlier times.”

Artists featured in the exhibit include Lamar Baker, Saul Berman, Fred Emanuel Shane, and Grant Wood, along with historic dresses from the History Museum of Mobile collection.

Photographs from that period, provided by the Historic Mobile Preservation Society and the Doy Leale McCall Rare Book and Manuscript Library, will also be up in the museum.

The J.L. Bedsole Foundation funds the exhibit.

