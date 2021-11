MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Museum of Art will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, after an almost two-week closure.

The museum has been closed since Nov. 16 after a mechanical issue caused their climate control system to break, forcing them to remove artwork until the issue could be fixed.

“We express gratitude to the city of Mobile for their extraordinary assistance in our time of need,” Director Deborah Velders said in a press release Monday.