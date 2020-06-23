Mobile Museum of Art offering children art kits

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Museum of Art offering art kits for children to enjoy at home due to the cancellation of this year’s Art Blast Summer camp amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For prices and kits available, click here.
LATEST STORIES
- Mobile County License Commission moves to appointment only
- Mobile fire crews battling blaze at A&R Appliances
- Pensacola mayor joins state leaders in asking everyone to wear masks in public
- Bubba Wallace’s mother speaks out after noose found in team garage
- Baldwin County High School principal issues statement on 2 students killed in weekend crash