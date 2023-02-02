MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Museum of Art will offer free general admission to all Alabama residents every Thursday from March 1 to March 31, according to a release.

The MMofA received a grant from the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama to make this possible.

“We are grateful to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama for this opportunity to share the fantastic artwork at MMofA with more Alabamians,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We hope visitors from surrounding communities and beyond will take advantage of this program and come see the engaging and educational exhibitions on display this Spring.”

According to the release, MMofA has offered free Thursday general admission to Mobile County residents only, but has since expanded to all Alabama residents.