Officials with the History Museum of Mobile have announced they will be hosting CLOTILDA: THE EXHIBITION at the Africatown Heritage House in July.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An article from National Geographic has named one of Mobile’s newest museums as one of the best in 2023. The Africatown Heritage House will open to the public for the first time on July 8, 2023.

In 2019, Mobile made national headlines when historians found remains of the Clotilda in Mobile Bay. The Clotilda is the last known ship to transport slaves from Africa to the United States.

The History Museum of Mobile has been working since 2022 to curate the new museum. The Africatown Heritage House will is set to detail the stories of the 110 men, women and children brought to Mobile on the Clotilda, according to the museum’s website.