MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man convicted and sentenced to die as a teenager in a 1989 murder now has a chance to have his sentence changed to life with the possibility of parole. Gary Hart II shot and killed Todd Evans in a robbery at the old L&N Seafood in Mobile when Hart was just 16.

The US Supreme court declared the death penalty for crimes committed by minors unconstitutional. A later SCOTUS ruling said an automatic sentence of life without parole is also unconstitutional without a judge weighing in. The crime happened at the Yester Oaks Shopping Center when a robbery escalated to murder.

“They weren’t moving fast enough for Gary Hart so he took the gun from the back of another employee and pointed it at the head of Todd Evans and killed him in the office of L&N Seafood,” said Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich. Now, a judge is trying to decide if Hart should get a new sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole rather than his current sentence of life in prison without parole.

“We are strenuously arguing he should not have the ability to get out on parole he should remain in the penitentiary until he dies because keep in mind again that in 1990 a jury convicted him and he received the death penalty,” said Rich. Hart’s defense declined to speak on camera but pointed me to their legal filing. They say Hart never intended to kill anyone and has a “congenital abnormality” in his right arm that caused jerking motions and was a factor in the gun going off.

In their words, Hart has “reflected on his actions, has accepted responsibility for his crimes, is genuinely remorseful and has already paid a heavy price for his crime by serving a lengthy sentence.” Even if Hart does get the chance of parole he’d still need to plead his case to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, which doesn’t grant parole in most cases. In the latest meeting last week, the board denied 16 out of 20 applications alone. A judge could make a decision on whether hart has the chance at parole in the coming months.

You can read the defense’s latest legal filing here. Click here for the DA’s latest filing.