MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say 25-year-old Etienne Murray was beaten to death at a home in west Mobile last month. Murray was an organ donor to help others in need. Kenneth Norris got a new kidney from Murray who happens to be his 2nd cousin. He says Etienne lives in him in a way that’s a blessing and a curse.

“It’s unfortunate how I received it but it was a blessing he was a match and a donor,” said Norris. He’s one of at least three people around the region to get Murray’s organs and the only one who’s family.

“He was an adventurous young man, great artist, and he was just trying to find himself,” said Norris. For the victim’s family and the organ recipients, this is the chance to pull something good from something terrible.

“It’s a gift and it keeps on giving basically,” said Chad Robertson from Baton Rouge. He got Murray’s heart. “I don’t know how to put it in words I really thank the mother for the gift and it’s totally changed my life totally.”

A third recipient in New Orleans got the other kidney and hopes this inspires others to be donors.

“People need to appreciate each other more, love each other more, support each other more,” said Carvel Woods. The life of one man living on in many others,

Morgan Barnhill is accused of killing Etienne Murray. Police say at first Barnhill claimed he beat Murray trying to stop a robbery but they say that story fell apart. Barnhill remains behind bars having not posted a half-million-dollar bond. He has a court hearing next month.