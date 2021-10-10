Mobile murder suspect re-arrested Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile charged with murder is back behind bars. 20-year-old Shaun Pruitt was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Saturday night.

In January he was arrested after a traffic stop. Police say he shot a 41-year-old woman in a home on Farnell Drive back in November of 2020. The victim, April Riggs, later died of her injuries.

According to jail records, this latest arrest stems from a murder warrant issued in August. It’s not clear what crime this latest arrest is connected to. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.