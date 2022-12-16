MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six suspects charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive South was rearrested in Mobile on a gun charge on Thursday, according to Mobile Police.

Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested for having a firearm and no pistol permit. Police said officers stopped Freeman’s vehicle at about 8 p.m., on Bucker Road West and found Freeman had a gun.

Freeman is one of six charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a Daniel Blackmon, 14, who police said was shot outside his residence on Cheshire Drive South. Blackmon was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

In all, six people are charged in connection with the shooting death. Freeman was arrested and charged in connection to the killing on June 29. That same day, Ryan Kidd, 18, was charged with murder.

On June 27, Deontae Kimbrough, 19, turned himself in to the Mobile Police Department and was charged with murder. Later that same night, Teriana Thompson, 18, also turned herself in and was charged with murder.

On June 30, police said they arrested and charged both Kelvin Estell, 22, and Sidney Collins, 20, with murder.