MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrested last June and charged with murder was arrested again early Friday morning after a police chase in Mobile, according to police and jail records.

Isaac Parker, 19, in addition to a murder charge, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on Government Street near Pinehill Drive Friday morning at about 2:15. The vehicle did not stop and officers pursued.

Police said the driver finally pulled over at the intersection of Bel Air Boulevard and Television Avenue, near the WKRG News 5 studios.